Traffic backup reported after freeway collision in Cabazon

Crews were working to clear debris from a collision on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Thursday morning.

Two traffic lanes were blocked due to the police and fire activity in the freeway's eastbound lanes east of Main Street.

The collision happened at 7:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

There was no immediate word on any injuries but the freeway's eastbound lanes were slow for more than a mile.

Westbound traffic was not impacted by the collision or clean-up efforts.

