Higher humidity at the start of the warm week ahead

Temperatures are expected to stay 5-10° above the seasonal average for this time of year across the Coachella Valley.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for parts of the Inland Empire until 8 p.m. on Monday. While this Heat Advisory is farther west, continue to be cautious and drink plenty of water while spending time outdoors.

Conditions will remain dry through Sunday, with dewpoints that will remain under 50.

High pressure will continue to cycle east, however, resulting in a southerly flow of the winds and a resurgence of monsoonal moisture to start the workweek. Dewpoints are expected to rise to the 60s and 70s by Monday morning.

Isolated thunderstorms in areas of higher elevation may be possible on Monday and Tuesday. The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking the chance of these storms at the start of the week.

Temperatures will stay slightly above the seasonal average until the latter part of the week.