CA legislature approves $79 million budget request for new building at CSUSB Palm Desert Campus

The California legislature has approved a $79 million budget to build Phase I of a new Student Center Building at the Cal State San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus.

"With the campus seeing a significant increase in student enrollment, this investment of $79 million to fund a student center as part of the efforts to expand the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus is the next step in creating a more commutable and inviting campus for those in the region." - CSUSB news release

School officials said the 23,700 square-foot Student Center Building will include an advising/tutoring center, career center, expanded campus library, group study space, a cross-cultural center, campus bookstore, food services, a student health center, and a recreation and wellness center.

The building will provide enhanced student services and support. It will also help the campus continue serving local underrepresented and first-generation students, school officials added.

The building will be able to accommodate up to 4,000 students and is designed for maximal flexibility as the campus continues to grow. It will also help vacate space at the existing buildings on campus, which officials said will be repurposed to expand academic programs, including faculty office and classroom space.

“This is a big day for the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus and the Coachella Valley community!” said Tomás D. Morales, President of CSUSB. “The new Student Center Building will be life changing for students at the campus by providing increased access to critical services our students deserve. It will help expand higher education opportunities in the Coachella Valley and we are grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality.”

School officials credited the efforts of State Assembly members Chad Mayes, I-Rancho Mirage, and Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, to secure funds.

"Mayes, Garcia and members of the Coachella Valley community have worked tirelessly for years to secure funds to expand the campus to meet the demands of current and future students," reads a news release from CSUSB.