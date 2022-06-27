Fourth of July firework preparations in light of new water restrictions

As California enters its third year of drought, local water agencies were forced to adjust their watering restrictions. Now spray irrigation is not allowed during daytime hours.

More: State-mandated water restrictions, what Coachella Valley residents need to know

The City of Claremont, which is on the eastern edge of Los Angeles, canceled its Fourth of July fireworks. With new outdoor water restrictions, the extra watering needed to prepare the field at Pomona College for the show is not possible.

However here in the valley, cities are still moving forward with their planned Fourth of July firework celebrations. Will the new water restrictions impact how local cities are preparing for firework displays?

Watch News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. to hear from local city officials about the ways they're ensuring safety during the fireworks displays with the new watering restrictions in place.

More: Local Fourth of July events and celebrations

The City of Palm Springs has an "All American Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular" at Palm Springs Stadium. Also, the City of Palm Desert has its Fourth of July fireworks display at Civic Center Park. With other valley cities hosting their own fireworks display.