Japan’s Toshiba shareholders approve 13 nominations to board

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Toshiba shareholders approved 13 nominated directors to its board, as the Japanese technology giant struggles to restore its one-time glory and set a clear leadership direction. Chief Executive Taro Shimada said Toshiba Corp. is forging ahead with clean energy, infrastructure projects, data services, devices and storage, and was boosting profitability and sales. Several shareholders expressed concern about the future of Toshiba, saying its management appeared confused and its brand image negative. Toshiba has been studying privatization as an option, as it tries to move ahead with the latest restructuring plan. Some potential investor partners are recommending privatization.