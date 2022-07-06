Desert Hot Springs votes to not impose limits on number of vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods

Desert Hot Springs will not impose a limit on the number of short-term vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods.

The council made the decision following a 3-2 vote, with Councilmembers Russell Betts and Roger Nunez voting no.

City documents revealed that there are 242 identified STVRs currently operating in Desert Hot Springs. The number comes from two separate STVR compliance software firms. Of these 242 properties, 118 are identified as being licensed to operate a Short-Term Vacation Rental in the city.

While the number of STVRs in Desert Hot Springs is much lower compared to other Coachella Valley cities.

Some residents who spoke during public comment asked the council to address the oversaturation of STVRs in their neighborhoods.

Some pointed out that 50% of their neighborhood is now vacation rentals, according to Betts.

Deputy City Manager Doria Wilms showed the council a map of STVRs in specific neighborhoods, noting that the density may vary in different communities.

City officials presented a map showing the number of STVRs in specific neighborhoods. The Hacienda Heights neighborhood was identified as an area with high density STVRs, while the Mountain VIew Estates Neighborhood was identified as low density area of STVRs.

Councilmembers did unanimously vote to tighten up regulations and implement new enforcement measures to try and bring relief to residents having problems with noisy and disruptive STVRs.

