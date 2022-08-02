Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:23 PM

Authorities ID 80-year-old La Quinta resident in deadly collision

KESQ

 A man who died in the hospital following a traffic collision was identified today as an 80-year-old La Quinta resident.   

John Steiner suffered major injuries around 9:40 a.m. Sunday when deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue in La Quinta to a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said two people suffered major injuries and were taken to a local hospital.  

Steiner died at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs at around 7 p.m. that day, according to the Riverside County coroner's office.   

Alcohol or drugs were not believed to be factors in the collision, according to authorities.

The cause of the accident was under investigation and anyone with information was asked to call Deputy Alamillo from the Thermal Sheriff's Station at 760-863-8990.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

City News Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content