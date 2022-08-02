Authorities ID 80-year-old La Quinta resident in deadly collision

A man who died in the hospital following a traffic collision was identified today as an 80-year-old La Quinta resident.

John Steiner suffered major injuries around 9:40 a.m. Sunday when deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue in La Quinta to a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said two people suffered major injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Steiner died at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs at around 7 p.m. that day, according to the Riverside County coroner's office.

Alcohol or drugs were not believed to be factors in the collision, according to authorities.

The cause of the accident was under investigation and anyone with information was asked to call Deputy Alamillo from the Thermal Sheriff's Station at 760-863-8990.