Palm Springs Aerial Tramway closed until Monday due to flash flood clean-up

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will remain closed until Monday as clean-up continues flowing a flash flood event that temporarily stranded hundreds of customers.

Crews are working to continue cleaning up mud and debris from the roadway brought on by the flooding. The clean-up is expected to take a couple of days.

“After completing a thorough inspection earlier today, we realized that it would take additional days for the mud and debris to be fully removed from our equipment and dock area. We sincerely regret the inconvenience this is causing our visitors and appreciate their understanding," said Tramway General Manager Nancy Nichols,

The Tramway is currently scheduled to reopen on Monday, August 15.

News Channel 3's Miyoshi Price spoke with Tram officials. She'll have a closer look at the clean-up efforts tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.

The flooding on Monday led to 234 people being temporarily stranded at the top and bottom stations of the tram.

“Down the dirt path, it was like a straight river. It wasn’t like dirt anymore, just straight water and crazy," hiker Solomon Kwan told News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao.

We're not out of the storm just yet. A First Alert Weather Alert is currently in effect through Tuesday night due to increased risks for thunderstorms and possible flash flooding as with the storms we experienced yesterday.

A Flood Watch will be in effect for the Coachella Valley from Noon until 10 p.m. tonight due to the threat of thunderstorms and flash flooding.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!