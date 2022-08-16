Skip to Content
California college campuses to expand student resource access with basic needs coordinators

California colleges are working to increase student access to resources with a new policy that will implement basic needs coordinators on campus. This push to establish a bridge between students and basic needs coordinators is set to affect all California college campuses, including community colleges.

The policy, that went into effect on July 1, is a part of a larger initiative to connect students with much needed resources with on-campus basic needs centers.

Many California college campuses already have basic needs centers for students facing housing and food insecurity. The resources offered by these centers ranges but some campuses have worked to offer additional essentials such as auto insurance, mental health care and internet services.

The move implement basic needs centers is a result of the 2016 California bill, AB 801, which requires all California community colleges to establish a single point of contact for students who require additional resources.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to find out how local schools like College of the Desert will be expanding student resource access with this new initiative.

