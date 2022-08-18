Some College of the Desert students anticipate being in the classroom this school year

As students and Professors gear up to go back to school, College of the Desert is offering some in-person classes this year. Some students are getting excited to be back in the classroom after being 100 percent online since the start of COVID said Sofia, a 2nd-year student at COD. "During the height of the COVID pandemic, COD transitioned to 100% online courses for over a year and started opening for face-to-face classes last year," said Professor Felix Marhuenda-Donate.

Last semester about two-thirds of their Full-Time Equivalent Student was in online classes, and the remaining one-third with in-person instruction. This coming fall semester, COD anticipates an uptick in the amount of in-face-to-face enrollments; however, the California Community College Chancellors Office expects that in-person registration may top off at around 50% for most Community Colleges.

Marhuenda-Donate is giving us his prediction for the College of the Desert campus. Still, he said they would pay close attention to the enrollment numbers to make any necessary adjustments.

Marhuenda Donate was previously the Distance Education chair and led the district accreditation efforts and policy creations in the area. He is now a Professor at the College of the Desert Campus.

Some students would like to have both options. "I honestly think they should keep online and option," said Sofia. Like in the future, I don't think they should go entirely in person. I think online is like a massive thing for people who struggle with mental illness and, you know, who get who have a lot of anxiety going to school or, you know, being around people, around people and big classrooms and stuff like that.

Sofia is in good mental health and anticipates being in class with other students next week.