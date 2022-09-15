Watch live: College of the Desert Board discusses West Valley Campus planning and feasibility

The College of the Desert (COD) Board of Trustees is meeting Thursday to discuss the long-awaited feasibility report discussing the Palm Springs campus.

You can watch the meeting in the player below.

https://youtu.be/yWi35MKRq2A?list=PL64E2B4C5F2183BA1

On Monday the City of Palm Springs announced it was suing COD for the west valley campus planning records.

Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton said the city has unsuccessfully tried to obtain planning and development records since last December.

The same day the lawsuit was announced, COD released its long-awaited feasibility study for the Palm Springs location.

The study showed that the new campus is expected to be smaller than originally expected. The city said original plans for the campus had it at 650,000 square feet and the college scaled it back to 142,000 square feet.

COD said there is going to be an in-depth presentation of the findings from the programming phase during today's board meeting. Members of the newly formed citizens advisory group for the Palm Springs development project are also going to be announced.

News Channel 3 will have the latest updates on the meeting.