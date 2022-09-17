Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally will take place in Palm Springs tonight.

Coachella Valley residents will gather at Frances Stevens Park in Palm Springs tonight for a Justice for Section 14 Unity Rally.

The rally will take place from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Section 14 refers to a portion of downtown Palm Springs where minority residents were evicted from the land more than 55 years ago.

During that time about 200 structures were demolished and burned between the years of 1954 and 1966.

Hundreds of low-income residents and people of color were evicted to make room for hotels and increased tourism.

Guest speakers include Kavon Ward, the founder of Where is My Land and Justice for Bruce's Beach, and Patricia Bruce from Bruce's Beach in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

Organizers of tonight's rally are thankful to the Palm Springs City Council for issuing an apology for Section 14 for harm done almost 60 years ago.

Organizers also hope to reclaim the future by restoring the past.

Frances Stevens Park is located at 500 N. Palm Canyon Drive.