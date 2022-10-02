Yemen’s warring sides fail to extend UN-backed truce

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The United Nations says that negotiations between Yemen’s warring sides have failed to extend a nationwide cease-fire, after an agreement was not reached before a deadline on Sunday. In a statement, the U.N.’s envoy to Yemen called on all sides to refrain from acts of provocation as the talks continue. The development dampers hopes that the 6-month-old ceasefire could have turned into a longer peace. The truce, which initially took effect in April, is the longest lull of fighting in Yemen’s civil war, now in its eighth year. The brutal conflict began in 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthis seized the capital of Sanaa and much of northern Yemen and forced the government into exile.

