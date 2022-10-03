Skip to Content
Firebirds start first-ever training camp over the weekend in Seattle

The Firebirds' season is almost here and the team is preparing for play by holding their training camp in Seattle.

On Saturday, October 1st the team took the ice for the first time ahead of their first-ever season as the AHL's 32nd franchise.

The Firebirds' training camp is being held at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle, the same facility used by the NHL parent team.

Coachella Valley’s inaugural game will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Calgary against the Calgary Wranglers.

The Firebirds' first game at Acrisure Arena is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners.

KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television. As the team's partner, we'll bring you exclusive:

  • Special programming
  • Player profiles
  • Digital coverage

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

