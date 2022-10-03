Firebirds start first-ever training camp over the weekend in Seattle

The Firebirds' season is almost here and the team is preparing for play by holding their training camp in Seattle.

Callum Booth (@cjboothy) is the first player to take the ice for the #CVFirebirds pic.twitter.com/qQrEkJI1Oa — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) October 1, 2022

On Saturday, October 1st the team took the ice for the first time ahead of their first-ever season as the AHL's 32nd franchise.

The Firebirds' training camp is being held at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle, the same facility used by the NHL parent team.

day 1 of our first ever training camp is in the books🔥#CVFirebirds #IgniteTheSeason pic.twitter.com/gdzqshofb9 — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) October 2, 2022

ready for day 2 of #CVFirebirds training camp😍 pic.twitter.com/5sl1nuruJf — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) October 2, 2022

Coachella Valley’s inaugural game will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Calgary against the Calgary Wranglers.

The Firebirds' first game at Acrisure Arena is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners.

KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television. As the team's partner, we'll bring you exclusive:

Special programming

Player profiles

Digital coverage

