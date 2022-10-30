A 51-year-old man dies after a single-car crash in DHS

A motorist is dead after a fatal crash in Desert Hot Springs. The Riverside County Coroner has identified the man as 51-year-old Roberto Moscato of Desert Hot Springs.

The accident happened Saturday night at approximately 10:22 p.m.

According to California Highway Patrol, Moscato was driving a Honda CRV southbound on Long Canyon Road approaching the intersection with Dillon Road. For reason currently under investigation, the driver of the Honda failed to stop for a posted stop sign at Dillon Road and traversed the intersection at an excessive speed.

Authorities report that upon reaching the other side of the intersection, the Honda struck a dirt berm at the southwest corner. Moscato lost control as the Honda became airborne and went into an aggressive overturn sequence in the open desert west of Long Canyon Road.

Authorities say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the Honda as it overturned.

Moscato sustained multiple traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown at this time if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor.