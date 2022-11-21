Sig Alert issued after truck overturns on WB I-10 east of Whitewater

A Sig Alert has been issued after a vehicle overturned on the westbound side of Interstate 10 east of Whitewater.

California Highway Patrol Officer David Torres told News Channel 3 that a truck towing a trailer overturned, blocking all lanes on the highway.

A Sig Alert was issued at 2:09 p.m. due to the incident. Torres said the alert is expected to last about an hour as officers wait for a tow truck to get to the scene.

Torres said officers are using the #4 WB lane to get vehicles through.

RIV: WB 10 near Whitewater at Tipton Rd. Traffic incident. Lanes 1, 2, 3 closed. Unknown duration. Use alternate route to avoid delays. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/OlPEJJXnDN — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 21, 2022

There was no word on any injuries in the crash as of Monday afternoon.

