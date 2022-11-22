3 lifeguards, off-duty officer and firefighter honored for Pennsylvania pool rescue

By Brock Koller

PERKASIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Three lifeguards, a police officer and a firefighter – both off-duty – were among those honored Monday night for saving a drowning victim at a Bucks County swimming pool.

It happened at the Menlo Aquatics Center in Perkasie back on July 3.

According to officials, a patron was swimming in the competition pool and had a cardiac emergency in the water.

Lifeguard and high schooler Brett Musselman recognized the emergency and entered the water to make the rescue.

Musselman was presented with a plaque that read:

“Because of Brett’s quick recognition and clear whistle blows that initiated the EAP (emergency action plan), the victim was removed from the water, EMS was called, as nearby pool patrons were able to apply an AED and initiate CPR.”

Another lifeguard, Menlo Aquatic Center’s assistant manager and college student Aidan McGinnis, was commended for retrieving the backboard needed to get the victim out of the water and assisting with CPR.

David Yu, a third lifeguard and a seasonal manager at the center, also received an award for his assistance in the rescue, including helping with CPR.

Doylestown Township Police Officer Brian Maloney was off-duty and saw and heard the emergency.

Officer Maloney entered the water and assisted the lifeguards with the rescue.

Off-duty Perkasie Firefighter James Wielgus was also at the center. He assisted with CPR and the use of the AED as well.

Firefighter Wielgus’ son was on hand to accept the plaque with his father at the Perkasie Borough Hall ceremony.

