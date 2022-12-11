Rain in the Valley did not stop every outdoor activity

While the Coachella Valley is experiencing some showers, some locals are still outdoors doing regular Sunday activities.

News channel 3's Miyoshi Price drove around the valley to see how some people deal with the rain.

"I think that just having my car clean for Monday, I just gonna start a new work week just the same, no matter if it rains or not," says Allene Cumby, La Quinta resident. Allene Cumby is a frequent Quick Quack car wash member.

She says she cleaned the outside of her car because it is free with her membership.

"I got the year-round thing going on for; I think it's 20 bucks a month," says Cumby. "And then the insides, I've got a kid, and it's dirty."

There was another mom about five cars down from Cumby that could relate to having kids and having to clean her children's car seats even though it was raining.

"I did know it was gonna rain today, but I live in an apartment with the carpark, so it doesn't really matter.," says Jacquelyn Romero, a La Quinta resident. "It's going to be covered up anyway." Romero had plans to take her kids on a trip to Disneyland the following day.

Cumby says the Quick Quack Car Wash lot in La Quinta was pretty empty compared to an ordinarily packed car wash.

"Tomorrow," says Cumby with excitement. "I'm sure everybody will be out here because they'll have little dots on their car. And I'm getting ahead of the rush."

News Channel 3 issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Sunday, and we spoke to organizers on Friday about how they were preparing for today's rain.

The Original Palm Desert Certified Farmers' Market is open Sundays, rain or shine! Our farmers harvest their crops specifically to bring to our Market, and those veggies can't go back in the ground. So we owe it to them and the community to stay open, even when it's wet. Thankfully that doesn't happen too often here in the desert! Lauren Wolfer, Program Director

News Channel 3 spoke to some vendors, who said the rain did not stop the farmers' market from operating. Some vendors say around 80 people came to the Palm Desert Farmers' Market, most of whom were regulars. Some employees say on rainy days, they can connect with their customers even better.

"It was cold this morning, really cold," says Marissa Cruz, an employee with Trinity Teas. "So it's the whole day just been a trend that not many people have been out today, which is expected. But the people that did come out, it was nice because they stayed and actually, like, wandered. And that was nice."

"The weather does take it for sure plays a part in the business we do in the day," says Cruz. "But in the long run. I don't think that it's something to hold us down. Because the days that are good are really good."