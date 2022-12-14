Skip to Content
“It would be nice to have a warm center to sleep,” Palm Springs homeless seek more resources amid frigid temperatures

With temperatures dropping across the Coachella Valley, people experiencing homelessness often seek shelter from the elements. However, overnight centers for the unsheltered are hard to come by.

Riverside County partners with local officials to set up warming centers across our desert cities, but nearly all of them close before dark. The only two overnight warming centers are located in Indio.

We reached out to the City of Palm Springs to inquire about plans to open an overnight warming centre, and this is the response we received from a city spokesperson:

“The city has reached out to Martha’s Village and Kitchen about potentially having beds available for overnight shelter at the palm springs access center, but nothing has been confirmed yet. We will of course advise the community once we have more information.”

City of Palm Springs

Meanwhile, homeless advocates are making their stance heard. 

“At night, it is a concern because the temperatures drop down so low, " said Marianne Lofton, a volunteer for Well in the Desert.

