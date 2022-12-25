Skip to Content
Local nonprofits hosting a Christmas Dinner at the Palm Springs Convention Center

A full Christmas meal is available at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Well in the Desert is hosting a holiday offering to the community.

There will be activities for children. This event is open to the public and accessible to everyone that attends.

If you would like to donate to future events and the mission of Well In the Desert, go to this link.

The address for today's event is: 277 N Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Event Time: 12 noon - 3 pm

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will give gifts to children ages 1 -12.

