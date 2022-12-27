Piers Morgan’s Twitter account posts offensive tweets before disappearing

By Jennifer Korn, CNN

Controversial British television host Piers Morgan’s Twitter account sent out explicit, derogatory tweets to his 8.3 million followers Tuesday about the late Queen Elizabeth, singer Ed Sheeran, boxer Andrew Tate and others, before partially disappearing for some users.

“Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Morgan’s television show on TalkTV, tweeted that Morgan had been hacked.

“In case you were wondering, @piersmorgan has been hacked,” the show wrote. “Any chance of getting him back, @elonmusk?”.

The apparent hackers deleted the host’s profile and cover image, and changed his name several times to phrases like “lol.” His account currently appears blank for web users, though the mobile Twitter app still shows racially offensive and sexually explicit tweets on Morgan’s feed.

Twitter and Morgan did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Morgan has been in the spotlight in recent weeks for his criticism of Meghan and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Morgan has lambasted their Netflix documentary that aired earlier this month.

The British host walked off the set of “Good Morning Britain” in 2021 for rejecting calls to apologize over saying he did not believe Markle’s claims in an interview with Oprah Winfrey of mental health issues and suicidal thoughts arising during her time in the monarchy.

The TV host also made headlines in November for his interview with soccer star Christiano Ronaldo just ahead of the World Cup, with Ronaldo going on “Uncensored” to claim he was being forced out of Manchester United and that he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag. In the days that followed the interview, the club announced that it had “initiated appropriate steps” in response to the interview. Soon after, Ronaldo announced his departure from the club.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.