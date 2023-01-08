State officials provide updates on winter storms

The Governor will highlight flood preparations and discuss statewide efforts around flood safety at 2:45 pm via Youtube streaming.

"Have some extra tarps on hand or to have like sandbags," says Amanda Mowery, a local restoration business owner. "I know sometimes in the areas where homes are located near those washes; they're what's in what's called the flood zone. So like our whole desert, and this relates to like real estate, some areas are rated the flood zone. So like, when the water comes, there's nowhere for the water to go. So they're required to purchase an extra policy on top of their regular homeowner's policy that protects them from flood damage."

On January 5th, there was a water rescue on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash as the roadway flooded.

News Channel 3 reported another wave of moisture already looks possible by next weekend, but it's too soon to say how much of an impact it will have locally.

FLOOD PREPAREDNESS TIPS:

AT HOME Look up your address on MyHazards to discover hazards in your area and learn steps to reduce personal risk. Share flood preparedness information with neighbors, students, family, and friends. Teach them how to prepare an emergency supply kit and evacuation plan. Establish a family communication plan for emergencies. Your family may not be together during an emergency, so think about how you will communicate and where you will meet following an evacuation. Periodically review your plan. Keep storm drains clear. If your property is prone to flooding, have sandbags, plastic sheeting, and other flood-fighting materials on hand. Learn how to turn off the water, gas, and electricity connections to your home if your home is flooded. Contact your local utility companies for their help. Do not try to escape rising floodwater by going into the attic unless you have roof access or your only option. Consider flood insurance. Most homeowners' insurance policies do not cover flood damage. Ask your insurance agent about obtaining flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program. A 30-day wait period is typically required before a flood insurance policy takes effect. Contact your insurance provider for more information.



