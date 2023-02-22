Strong winds cause damage across the Coachella Valley

Strong winds hit the Coachella Valley Tuesday evening, causing widespread damage, particularly in the eastern section of the region. Check out our gallery of some of the damage below and add your own photos.

Many struggled to fall asleep during Tuesday night's heavy winds and then woke up to the aftermath in their front yards. Hydee Lindsey and her daughter Melissa are just one of the many Cove residents in La Quinta who suffered storm damage.

"This one was really bad. It was like a freight train coming through," said Hydee. "We've had other wind storms. It's taken our roof off and stuff but never blown down the tree like it did."

The Lindseys said the city came to cut the tree onto their property. But now, they're left with finding who will remove the debris.

"$1,200. That's about the cheapest that we've seen so far," said Hydee. "It's so expensive that we're trying to see if there's somebody that could get us a lower estimate."

Jose Santos was working at Stuft Pizza Tuesday night as the wind storm got worse. Now the restaurant is left with several broken heaters and umbrellas. It's the worst Santos has seen in the last couple of years.

"The weather changed so crazy. So everybody's stuck inside. So crazy," said Santos. "People last night waited one and a half hours to get a table inside. So it was bad."

As the community cleans up the mess from Tuesday's storm, some are now prepping for the next one.

"We used to flood here all the time. And now we're just praying to god we don't flood out," said Hydee.

Not quite in the Coachella Valley, but just a few miles east of it, classes were canceled at West Shores Elementary School in Salton City due to the weather, the Coachella Valley Unified School District announced.

News Channel 3's Marian Bouchot will have more on the wind damage and safety tips tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.

Strong winds are expected to continue throughout Wednesday. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6:00 p.m.

A First Alert Weather Alert remains in effect as well.

