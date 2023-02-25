Cathedral City police search for high-speed chase suspect after fleeing on foot

Cathedral City Police are asking for help from the public in an investigation into an early morning high-speed pursuit.

At 5:31 a.m., CCPD officers attempted to make an enforcement stop. The driver of the vehicle failed to yield and fled at high rate of speed eastbound starting from Plumley Road and Gerald Ford.

Cathedral City Officers pursued the vehicle to Washington and Country Club. Due to the suspect’s speeds, the officers lost sight of the suspect and the pursuit was terminated.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies in the area spotted the vehicle as it continued eastbound on Country Club. RSO attempted to catch up to the suspect when he collided with a stopped vehicle at Country Club and Jefferson. The suspect fled the collision scene on foot.

Members of the Riverside County Sheriffs Department, Indio Police Department, and Cathedral City

Police Department setup a perimeter and searched for the suspect, but they were unable to locate him.

The collision with the stopped vehicle caused moderate damage and the driver was uninjured.