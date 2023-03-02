DHS Councilmember calls for safety improvements to dangerous intersection after semi-truck overturns on SR-62

A truck hauling carrots overturned following a crash in Desert Hot Springs Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred at around 3:45 p.m. on State Route 62 and Pierson Boulevard.

An SUV and a semi-truck were involved. Both drivers suffered minor injuries.

“It's always unsettling to see an accident like this. We're really fortunate this time that both people are okay. It could have been much more serious," said Desert Hot Springs Councilmember Russell Betts.

Betts says it’s not the first time he’s seen something like this at the intersection.

“There's obviously been other accidents here. Too many," he said. "Everybody knows this is a dangerous intersection.”

The photo above shows at least two crosses right next to the SUV involved in the crash, signifying previous deadly collisions in that area.

There have been at least three deadly crashes that we have covered over the past couple of years.

The frequent crashes at this intersection makes residents nervous about their safety every time they cross the road.

“I cross it every day. So it's always like a death trap in a way," said resident Zach Engelhard. "It's so busy in the morning, and especially at night, you can barely even see traffic because sometimes people are driving with their lights off.”

Engelhard, who lives down the street, says he takes this road every day. He wants to see more done to make drivers feel safe.

“I've made a report to Caltrans, I'd say about two months ago to put a light here. And I gave him the intersection and they declined me so I called CHP to just because it's so dangerous," he explained. “It's unfortunate something like this had to happen, you know, to get their attention.”

Councilmember Betts says change is on the way.

“Flashing lights a little bit more warning. And we need more at this intersection," Betts said.

“The city is working with Caltrans to get a signal here and get a much upgraded intersection. That's already in the works. It's just needs to happen quickly.”

Betts tells us comes down to funding with the city, county and Caltrans, in order to get the ball rolling in improving this intersection.

He advises residents to take Dillon Road where there are traffic lights.