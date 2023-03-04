Man arrested, accused of using counterfeit bills in Cabazon

Investigators with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a Riverside man was arrested after deputies reportedly caught him with fake bills and drugs.

On Thursday before 10:00 p.m. in Cabazon, deputies were called out to a parking lot off Seminole Drive, nearby Morongo Trail. They were told a man was using counterfeit bills.

Once spotting deputies, the suspect reportedly tried to flee - taking off in a blue Mazda with a Utah license plate.

Investigators said deputies later located the suspect vehicle and arrested the suspect. They said he had a previous warrant for his arrest.

He was also accused of having several hundred dollars in counterfeit bills, along with suspected fentanyl.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information about this incident to call Deputy Lloyd or Sergeant Carlberg at the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station at 951-922-7100 or the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office at 951-776-1099.