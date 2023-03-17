Skip to Content
Women’s singles final set for Sunday at Indian Wells following semis on Friday

KESQ

The women's singles final is set for championship Sunday which will feature [2] Aryna Sabalenka and [10] Elena Rybakina

Sabalenka won the first semifinal on Friday, taking down Sakkari in straights.

And then Rybakina took down the defending champion Iga Swiatek in impressive fashion, winning 6-2, 6-2.

The women's singles final will be Sunday at 11am inside Stadium 1 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Sabalenka vs Rybakina is a rematch of the 2023 Australian Open final which was won by Sabalenka.

Follow along for LIVE scoring and order of play of the 2023 tournament.

News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur will have continuing coverage of this year's tournament.

