Women’s singles final set for Sunday at Indian Wells following semis on Friday

The women's singles final is set for championship Sunday which will feature [2] Aryna Sabalenka and [10] Elena Rybakina

Sabalenka won the first semifinal on Friday, taking down Sakkari in straights.

Unstoppable Aryna 💪@SabalenkaA improves to 17-1 on the season to reach a first Indian Wells final defeating Sakkari 6-2, 6-3.#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/GGk5GibZQX — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 18, 2023

And then Rybakina took down the defending champion Iga Swiatek in impressive fashion, winning 6-2, 6-2.

Master 👏 class 👏



Rybakina claims victory over Swiatek for the second time this season to dethrone the champ 6-2, 6-2 and reach a first IW final.#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/SUGZKLyf7J — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 18, 2023

The women's singles final will be Sunday at 11am inside Stadium 1 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Sabalenka vs Rybakina is a rematch of the 2023 Australian Open final which was won by Sabalenka.

