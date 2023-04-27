Stagecoach campers arrive in the Coachella Valley

As Stagecoach nears, the campers are filling in.

RV sites, car camping areas, and tent camping are being set up by campers starting today.

"We only missed one year," says a frequent festival goer Greg Michie. "We've got rigs. I got 30 rigs with me. We're from Huntington Beach, California, Long Beach, California, to Phoenix, Arizona. All our friends."

Headliners for the 2023 Stagecoach country music festival will be Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton.

Some festivalgoers we spoke with say they go to Stagecoach for country music and beer. "Everybody out here is just awesome," says Greg Michie. "The country community all comes together. Everybody's just out having a good time looking to have a good time and everybody. It's just camaraderie. It's fantastic."

The festival, running Friday through Sunday, is going to be a hot one. The First Alert Weather Team is predicting triple-digit temperatures all weekend. While we've already reached 100°+ this year, the days -- and evenings -- ahead will be the hottest temperatures the Coachella Valley has seen so far this year.

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday could reach 105°, says First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson.

Stagecoach Venue

Empire Polo Club

81-800 Avenue 51

Indio, CA 92201