SunLine Transit Agency is implementing its May 2023 Service Changes effective Sunday, May 7.

SunLine continues to adjust services to address the nationwide bus driver shortage while offering transportation using cutting-edge zero-emission technology and other clean energy initiatives. The Agency’s on-demand rideshare service – SunRide – is expanding service in its Cathedral City and Desert Hot Springs – Desert Edge zones.

While a full breakdown of the service changes is available at SunLine.org, here is a summary:

· There are frequency changes to routes 1WV, 1EV, 2, 6 and 9

· Routes 1WV, 1EV and 2 now have different weekday and weekend schedules

· Route 1EV has a new eastbound trip, on weekdays and weekends, at 10:17 p.m. so that riders coming from the last trip of the 1WV can transfer to the last 1EV headed east

· Route 2 has a new northbound trip, on weekdays and weekends, at 9:15 p.m.

· Route 5 has a new bus stop location, it will now be stopping at the Whole Foods side at Town Center and Hahn and will no longer be stopping at the Palm Desert mall side.

· SunRide’s Cathedral City and Desert Hot Springs – Desert Edge Zones have been expanded.

SunLine is continuing its discounted $1 fares for select trips on its 10 Commuter Link regional service that travels to and from San Bernardino Monday-Friday, as introduced in the January 2023 Service Changes.

With the SunRide on-demand rideshare service, riders get picked up from any bus stop identified as a SunRide stop or a virtual stop defined in the geofenced zone. Expanded service in Cathedral City and Desert Hot Springs will offer new availability to riders in those zones. To book SunRide, passengers within any of the seven zones use their SunRide mobile app (which can be found searching the App Store) to schedule trips within approximately 15 minutes or up to seven days in advance.

To learn more about the May 2023 Service Changes, go to SunLine.org/Service Changes.