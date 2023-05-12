Fired up for the Calder Cup! Firebirds fandom on display throughout Coachella Valley

The inaugural season of the Coachella Valley Firebirds is still going strong into the third round of playoffs. People throughout the desert are showing their team pride.

https://youtu.be/52cwpI5_NA0

News Channel 3's Miyoshi Price spoke with business owners who are reflecting on how the Coachella Valley Firebirds have economically and culturally impacted the valley.

At Neil's Lounge in Indio, you can see all kinds of sports on television. A bartender there says that there are employees who have bought into the fandom and have purchased many tickets to the game. They say it's common to see customers show support with Firebirds gear. The bartender says many will pregame at the bar before heading to Acrisure Arena and others will stay to watch games in their gear.

Kitchen 86 in Palm Desert shows the home games at the restaurant. The staff there is used to seeing a large crowd on game days and occasionally just seeing people in their Firebird gear when the team is not playing.

Not only are local fans hoping for a win for the Firebirds during Round 3 of playoffs, but business owners are too.

Party starts at 5pm, puck drops at 6pm. Let’s get #FiredUp for our birds🔥 pic.twitter.com/nZm6lN6Nrv — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 12, 2023

If you want a place to watch Game 2 of Round 3, the Coachella Valley Firebirds versus the Calgary Wranglers, there's a free viewing party at Spotlight 29. Doors open at 5 pm. The puck drops around 6:05 pm.

The event will feature:

Open seating at The Showroom at Spotlight29

Food & Beverage specials

Pop-up Firebirds Merchandise Shop

Photos with Fuego

The Firebirds are opening up their box office in person on Friday to allow local fans to buy tickets on-site for the upcoming home stretch of this series. The team hosts the Wranglers on Monday, May 15th at 7 p.m. Additional games, if necessary, will take place on May 17 and 19, puck drop for both will be 7 p.m.

Also coming home will be members of a dedicated fan base who traveled to Canada with the team.

