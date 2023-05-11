Firebirds take Game 1 of Pacific Division Finals with a 6-3 win

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have taken Game 1 of the Pacific Division Finals! The Firebirds got a 6-3 win over the Wranglers in Calgary in the first of a Best of Five Series.

Both teams came out swinging early with three goals in just the first five minutes of the game. The Firebirds got out to a quick 2-0 lead on goals by Luke Henman (1:48) and Jeremy McKenna (4:39).

WE LEAD 1-0🔥 pic.twitter.com/EOQYj5bq8u — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 12, 2023

BUUUUT here is a look at McKenna's goal pic.twitter.com/mBQLZAjwoI — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 12, 2023

The Wranglers scored less than 30 seconds later (5:04).

🚨 Pelts on the PP! 2-1. (5:04) (PP) pic.twitter.com/g65SlGzFZO — y- Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) May 12, 2023

Max McCormick put home a pass from Alexander True to regain the two-goal lead for the Firebirds.

The padding was short-lived as Dryden Hunt put home a rebound off Joey Daccord at 8:19 of the first period to pull Calgary within one.

The Firebirds struck just 35 seconds into the second period on powerplay goal from Kole Lind to make it 4-2. McCormick and Hughes earned the helpers on Lind’s fifth of the postseason. Calgary cut the lead to one goal after a tally from Adam Klapka at 6:04.

LINDY SCORES!!! pic.twitter.com/fL0IzKv23J — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 12, 2023

Carsen Twarynski extended the Firebirds lead after putting a puck through Dustin Wolf on a scramble in the crease. Hughes and Ville Petman teamed up for the helpers on the goal that chased Wolf out of the game for backup netminder Oskar Dansk.

Kole Lind made quick work with another powerplay goal on the first shot against Dansk to give Coachella Valley their first three-goal lead of the game at 9:11 of the second period. Hughes picked up his fourth assist of the game on Lind’s second goal of the game.

Joey Daccord made 32 saves in the victory. Coachella Valley’s powerplay finished 2-for-3 and the penalty kill went 2-for-3.

The Firebirds and Wranglers square off for game two of the best-of-five series Friday night at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. Puck drop is slated for 6:05 p.m. PT.

Head out to the Spotlight Showroom at Spotlight 29 Casino for a FREE watch party! Enjoy tomorrow night’s game with fellow Firebirds fans, get some prizes, and see Fuego! Doors open at 5:00pm PT and all ages are welcome.

The Firebirds will return to Acrisure Arena for Game 3 on Monday. The Firebirds will open the box office at Acrisure Arena this Friday, May 12 starting at 10 a.m. for fans to purchase tickets on-site for the game.

EXTRA EXTRA!! Come see us at the box office tomorrow to get tickets for round 3 home games 🔥 #FiredUp https://t.co/SeTzr1r195 pic.twitter.com/7kLHhLh0Cf — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 12, 2023

We'll also broadcast Game 3 live on the CW 5 Palm Springs.

Additional games, if necessary, will take place at Acrisure Arena on May 17 and 19, puck drop for both will be 7 p.m.