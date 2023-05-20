Palm Springs Air Museum staff plans to replace old banners with new ones while honoring fallen military members’ families

The Palm Springs Air Museum is hosting its Ceremony of the Replacement of the Palm Springs Fallen Heroes Project’s Gold Star Families.

The ceremony will be held in the Palm Spring Air Museum parking lot at 4 pm on Saturday, May 20th. The Banners pay tribute to the Fallen Heroes from the Coachella Valley who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Gold Star Families are the Coachella Valley families of those killed in military action, such as Hunter Lopez.

The Museum staff will take down the old banners to be replaced with new ones. The old ones will be given to the families of those honored on the banner.