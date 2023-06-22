Dave and Buster’s at The River sets opening date; 175 employees wanted

We now know when Dave and Buster's will open.

The family-friendly gaming arcade is scheduled to open its doors on Monday, Sept. 25 at the River in Rancho Mirage. Restaurant managers tell News Channel 3 they are working right now to hire 175 employees.

The 22,000-square-foot entertainment and restaurant hub will include 100 of the latest arcade games, a chef-crafted food menu, and drinks, along with a state-of-the-art sports bar featuring a 40-foot, wall-length high-definition TV screen for an "unrivaled" sports viewing experience.

This Rancho Mirage location is a new addition to Dave and Buster’s’ 156 locations across 41 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

For interested hires, the company pledges a “unique, fun-filled work environment, working alongside passionate teammates that are dedicated to providing a top-tier where guests eat, drink, play, and watch all under one roof,” according to General Manager Ryan Easterday.

When Dave and Buster's moves in, it will be the first in Coachella Valley.

The new arcade will be at the previous location of the Acqua California Bistro restaurant. In July of 2021, Acqua reopened its doors after a 15-month pandemic closure but then closed again. It officially ended operations last summer.

"I think it'll be a catalyst that will attract other businesses," Rancho Mirage City Councilor Ted Weill told News Channel 3 when we first reported that Dave and Buster's was coming to the Coachella Valley. "They're going to see the traffic increase, merely the fact that the announcement of them coming has already stirred additional interest, just the same as across the street."

Weill said for The River, "This will be a magnet. This will be a catalyst to attract many other tenants."

