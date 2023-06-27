One person seriously injured in crash near Windy Cove in Palm Springs

One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash along Highway 111 near Windy Cove in Palm Springs.

The crash was reported at around 1:40 p.m. on Highway 111, just north of Gateway Drive.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, the crash involved two vehicles. One driver was traveling eastbound when he collided with another vehicle in his blind spot when trying to pass.

"He overcorrected, hitting and launching over the guardrail and falling 25-30 feet onto the side of the freeway below," writes Tamara Wadkins, PSPD public information officer.

One driver was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to be ok, Wadkins confirmed.

Alcohol and or drugs do not appear to be a factor, Wadkins noted.