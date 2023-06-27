Skip to Content
News

One person seriously injured in crash near Windy Cove in Palm Springs

KESQ
By
Published 4:52 PM

One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash along Highway 111 near Windy Cove in Palm Springs.

The crash was reported at around 1:40 p.m. on Highway 111, just north of Gateway Drive.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, the crash involved two vehicles. One driver was traveling eastbound when he collided with another vehicle in his blind spot when trying to pass.

"He overcorrected, hitting and launching over the guardrail and falling 25-30 feet onto the side of the freeway below," writes Tamara Wadkins, PSPD public information officer.

One driver was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to be ok, Wadkins confirmed.

Alcohol and or drugs do not appear to be a factor, Wadkins noted.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content