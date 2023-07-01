4th of July weekend kick off events in the Coachella Valley

Whether you are on the west or east end of the valley, you can join in on the Fourth of July kick off events.

Coachella

The City of Coachella will be hosting their annual Independence Day celebration at Bagdouma Park this coming Saturday, July 1, from 6 to 9 pm. The event features a fireworks show as well as a variety of fun activity options throughout the evening such as interactive game booths with opportunities to win free prizes and popular carnival rides such as Round Up, Swing and the Frog will be returning. Guests will also enjoy live music from Avenida Music, a local band who plays a diverse mix of music, including Classic Rock, Rock en Español, Motown, Funk, Cumbia, Top 40 and more.



Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs will host its "Fireworks Spectacular" on Saturday, July 1, at Mission Springs Park. The event goes from 6:00 pm to 10 pm (Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:15 pm) The event will also feature music and food.



The fun does not stop there; here is a list of Fourth of July activities starting Saturday until Tuesday.