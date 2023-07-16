Firefighters are on overdrive to knock out four major fires

Cal Fire says three of the four fires that have been burning in Riverside County may soon be coming to an end.

At the command center in Beaumont, all the firefighters were set up to have round the clock fire support.

"We have approximately 200 firefighters that are out right now," says Cal Fire Lucas Spelman, deputy chief.

Firefighters are mopping up fire areas, Cal Fire Deputy Chief Lucas Spelman says another 200 are sleeping and gearing up for the next shift.

On Sunday, firefighters were tracking four major wildfires; the largest one of all is the Rabbit fire burning southwest of Beaumont.

"The rabbit fire here is going to be a lot longer it will be days before we start containing it fully," says Spelman.

As for the other fires, Highland, Gavilan, and Reche, Spelman says crews are getting the upper hand.

"We only luckily had one firefighter that had a burn," says Spelman.

The injured firefighter came back Sunday ready to work.

"What we need is just the support and to pay attention to anybody that might be telling you that you need to evacuate if something changes," says Spelman.

Some evacuation orders have been lifted, allowing people to head back home.

Spelman shares these tips:

The air quality is definitely better because the fires laid down but definitely don't want to be in any smoke. You definitely want to be careful of any area that has burned because, for the next few days, there's still going to be hot places in there.