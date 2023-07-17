Say “Thank You” to an outdoor worker this week to show your appreciation

This week the City of Palm Desert and other companies are celebrating Outdoor Worker Appreciation Week.

The unofficial holiday is honored by the city and local companies that employ outdoor workers from July 17 to July 23.

In June, Assemblymember Greg Wallis introduced ACR 101, honoring all outdoor workers in California. By doing this he hopes people fall in line like the City of Palm Desert and the other companies who celebrate the week to recognize its outdoor workers.

“As temperatures exceed 90 degrees Fahrenheit in many parts of California—and much higher in my district—outdoor workers face a heightened risk of heat-related illnesses and even death while on the job,” said Assemblymember Wallis in a statement about the bill.

This year the City of Palm Desert and other local businesses will be hosting a breakfast on Thursday, July 20 for its outdoor workers.

You can honor an outdoor worker with a simple, "Thank You" or even offering up a cold beverage.