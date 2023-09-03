Labor Day party setup tips post storms

People are honoring American Labor workers and movements for Labor Day in many ways; a backyard party is one way valley residents celebrate. A young man says he gets to live his dream of owning a party rental business, and on holiday weekends, he sees an economic boost. Due to the past two storms, the valley has experienced, he had to make some changes.

"Hurricane Hilary did affect me slightly as in busyness, staying occupied, but it picked back up this weekend," says the owner of Fiero Party Rentals owner, Leonel Lievanos. "Thank God. And everything has been good since, and hopefully, it stays this way".

A Wind Advisory issued September 3 at 1:45 PM PDT until September 4 at 5:00 AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA. "The winds, they got crazy over these past two weeks," says Lievanos.

Leonel Lievanos is in his first year of owning Fiero Party Rentals.

He says he had to purchase extra sandbags following tropical storm Hilary and Friday's monsoon storm.

"It's not just the bag itself,' says Lievanos. "It comes with a stack as well that's wrapped by a rope. It is wrapped to anything that we use any of our equipment, which keeps even double safe apart from the sandbags that are heavy themselves."

News Channel 3's Miyoshi Price tried lifting those sandbags that were 60 pounds apiece; There were four on each corner holding the canopy down. There was a similar setup for the water slide as well.

The goal is to keep his equipment from flying away due to even small wind gusts.

"When we do live in places where the areas are just dirt, it does cause more of a hassle because then the dirt picks up, and then it makes everything dirty," says Lievanos.

As parties are in full effect for Labor Day weekend, Lievanos says his past two weeks have been tough

He had six cancellations due to weather issues.

"People did have to cancel me at the last minute, which is fine," says Lievanos. "I understand you can't have a party when it's raining, storming while places flood people can't get to your party."

He says after Friday's storm, his clients wanted to party for Labor Day weekend.

Lievanos wanted to make sure everyone was safe and sanitary.

"The rain will keep the dirt and then make a mess, you know, and it'll make a mess under the waterslide, which is another hassle to sanitize," says Lievanos. "But we do all of that. Sandbags! We try to take care of them as well, sanitize them even though they're just sandbags. But just so they look presentable."