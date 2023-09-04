Labor Day travel; gusty winds and low visibility on the freeways

Gusty winds and low visibility were affecting travel on the freeway Monday morning as visitors started their travels back home following Labor Day weekend.

Holiday traffic is expected as people make their way out of the desert. In previous years the traffic usually started along Interstate 10 and Highway 111 around noon and it lasted until the evening.

California Highway Patrol is continuing its 'Maximum Enforcement Period' where it ramps up patrols to catch unsafe drivers and anyone driving under the influence.

If your plans today are taking you through the deserts, watch out for areas of blowing dust. Gusty winds have been kicking up dust since yesterday afternoon, limiting visibility. Areas of blowing dust and limited visibility are expected through much of today. Drive safe!! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Lp4IAPwJQo — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 4, 2023

With the winds and dust, you are advised to take your time when getting around.