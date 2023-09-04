Skip to Content
News

Labor Day travel; gusty winds and low visibility on the freeways

By
Updated
today at 10:42 AM
Published 9:43 AM

Gusty winds and low visibility were affecting travel on the freeway Monday morning as visitors started their travels back home following Labor Day weekend.

Holiday traffic is expected as people make their way out of the desert. In previous years the traffic usually started along Interstate 10 and Highway 111 around noon and it lasted until the evening.

California Highway Patrol is continuing its 'Maximum Enforcement Period' where it ramps up patrols to catch unsafe drivers and anyone driving under the influence.

With the winds and dust, you are advised to take your time when getting around.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content