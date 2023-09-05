Student Athlete of the Week – Joselin Martinez

Rajahs girls volleyball doesn't rebuild, they reload. And this season is senior Joselin Martinez's time to shine.

"I expect for her to have some great, amazing, memorable plays out there," said Indio head coach Meagan Nolasco. "Some great kills. She's a force at the net with her big block. So, I expect her to be running things on our court."

"I love this team this year. I think we have it," said Martinez. "Since the start the girls have been putting in the work and just being able to cheer each other is probably one of the best things. Just looking at how amazing these girls can really be, it's the best thing."

"Expects that she'll have a good leadership role this year. She did it last year, she was a captain as well," said Nolasco. "At the end of the season, I think she stepped into those big shoes that you need to fill."

What do you like to do for fun?

"I like to play volleyball, of course. I mean, that's like the first thing that comes to mind. Even on my free time. Me and the girls always plan games out of school too," said Martinez.

Does she bring that Rajah pride to practice?

"Yeah, she brings it every day. She's a great example of what Rajah pride means," said Nolasco.

