How residents are dealing with lingering humidity throughout the weekend

As humidity continues to linger throughout the valley this weekend we asked residents if they preferred the dry heat or humidity.

We asked Tyme Flatt, who was hiking Palm Desert's Bump and Grind Trail early Saturday morning.

"Oh definitely dry heat. Yeah, the mugginess makes you sweat a lot more. You get dehydrated a lot quicker. It's a lot harder to exercise in this heat so drier days are better," said Flatt.

"Dry heat by far. Bring on the dry heat, humidity makes it a tougher workout," said Murray Quance, who was also hiking at Bump and Grind Trail.

We also asked hikers what conditions felt like.

"The heat crept up real quick today," said Flatt.

Meanwhile Quance said, "It was a little more humid. The last couple of weeks we've had great weather, but today and the next day I guess they're going to be a little sticky.

And it’s true the humidity can impact your workout, according to MIT, "the rate at which water, or sweat, evaporates depends on how much water is already in the air."

"With dry heat, when it evaporates it acts like air conditioning," said Quance.

Whereas on humid days, sweat evaporates slowly.

Climate central reports that the combination of high heat and humidity can compromise the human body’s main cooling mechanism, which is sweat.

"I have a very light sweater here that holds that evaporation and makes you feel cool. So stay away from cottons and go with real lighter fabrics that are designed for this, it really makes a difference," said Quance.

Along with wearing clothing that wicks moisture away from the skin, make sure to stay hydrated.

Also keep in mind, evaporative coolers won’t be as effective when it’s humid so it’s best to find another way to cool down.