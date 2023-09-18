Skip to Content
Daniel Hayes dismissed as head football coach at Indio high school

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 9:41 PM
Published 9:35 PM

Indio head football coach Daniel Hayes, also referred to as "Coach Zero," has been relieved of his duties.

Both Hayes and Indio athletic director Ron Shipley confirmed this to KESQ on Monday.

"The school said they needed to go in a different direction with football. I always give 100 percent so I have no regrets," said Hayes.

Under Hayes, the Rajahs were 10-15 overall, which includes an 0-4 mark this season. Indio has suffered two shutout losses and have been outscored 123-20 in their four losses this year.

Shipley will serve as interim head coach in Hayes' absence.

Shipley has previous head coaching experience at Shadow Hills high school. He led the Knights from 2010-2019 before moving crosstown to Indio.

Indio's next game is this Friday against Desert Mirage.

Indio's next game is this Friday against Desert Mirage.



