Valley residents react to the release of hostages and prisoners during the Israeli-Hamas war

Published 11:22 AM

A group of Israeli and Thai hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since October 7 has been released as part of a deal struck between Israel and the militant group, according to officials.

Israel confirmed Friday that it released 39 Palestinian prisoners in line with a truce deal.

"@CoachellaforPalestine will continue standing with Palestine; our community is getting bigger and is working on coming together with all communities of the valley," says Jazmin, co-organizer for Coachella For Palestine group. Their goal is "Spreading awareness of what is going on in Gaza, West Bank while demanding a permanent ceasefire and end of the occupation."

Tune in at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to hear from StandWithUs, who have rallied for Israel in the valley, and the CoachellaForPalestine organizers, who have protested for the Palestinian people.

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

