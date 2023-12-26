Christmas tree recycling programs around the Coachella Valley

It's the most wonderful time for local waste companies in the Coachella Valley, but its also the busiest. Waste trucks are working overtime to make sure all of the extra trash from the Holidays is picked up in a timely manner. They're also able to pick up Christmas trees and recycle them for free.

Companies like Riverside County Waste Management, as well as Palm Springs Disposal Services and Desert Valley Disposal all have a Christmas tree recycle program. The program runs for December 26th through January 7th. You can either cut your real Christmas trees into four feet sections and place them inside your trash bins along the curb for pick-up, or you can drop off the trees at select disposal site around Riverside County. The trees will be shredded up and turned into mulch.

If you wish to recycle the trees there are a few rules:

Only recycle real Christmas trees. Artificial and fake ones cannot be recycled.

Make sure to take off any lights, ornaments and tinsel.

Double-check to see if your tree is flocked. If it is, it cannot be recycled unless the flocking is organic.

Riverside County landfills will accept up to three Christmas trees from Riverside County residents, December 26, 2023 through January 7, 2024. Green waste rates will apply to commercial, out-of-county, or loads of more than three trees.

For a list of locations and hours for drop off see below: