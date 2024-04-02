The Joslyn Center named first Autism Center for seniors in the nation

The Joslyn Center has announced that it has been certified as the first Autism Center for Seniors in the nation. The Certification by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards demonstrates that The Joslyn Center “front facing” staff and volunteers have undergone autism-specific training to better understand and accommodate the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive people, according to a press release.

In order for the facility to receive the certification, staff completed training to ensure that they are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to offer supportive and accommodating services.

“The Joslyn Center is so excited to announce that we have recently been certified as the first Autism Center for seniors in the nation. This is reflective of our desire to be a center for all in our community regardless of real or perceived disability. Research shows that social and recreational activities have resulted in positive physical and mental health outcomes for Autistic adults. What better place to offer these services to Autistic older adults than a center that has been providing social and recreational activities for older adults for over 40 years,” stated Jack Newby, Executive Director.

Melanie Lyons, Joslyn Center Program Director explains her commitment to achieving this milestone, "Creating inclusive programming for older adults on the autism spectrum is not just a professional endeavor for me; it's deeply personal. As a parent of two teenage sons with autism, I know firsthand the importance of ensuring continued support beyond childhood. Autism doesn't end at 18; it's a lifelong journey. It's about building a community that embraces and sustains individuals with ASD, providing them with the necessary resources and engagement opportunities as they navigate through different stages of life. This mission is not just a commitment; it's a profound investment in the future, both for my children and for countless others like them."

The Joslyn Center is working with Inland Regional Center in finalizing a collaborative working relationship with them based upon our approved Program Plan for social recreational programming for Autistic older adults. The Joslyn Center would be the first such program in our area.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m. tonight for more on the story.