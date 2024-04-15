Skip to Content
Much of central US faces severe thunderstorm threat and possible tornadoes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans stretching from Lincoln, Nebraska, to Baltimore could face strong thunderstorms Monday night through Wednesday, with tornadoes possible in a few states. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center said a large storm system hitting much of the central U.S. over the next few days is expected to bring severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes Monday evening to Kansas and Nebraska. Severe scattered thunderstorms are also expected to bring strong winds, hail and flash flooding.

