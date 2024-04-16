Storm dumps a year and a half’s worth of water on parts of UAE, flooding roads and Dubai’s airport

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Heavy thunderstorms have lashed the United Arab Emirates, dumping over a year and a half’s worth of rain on the desert city-state of Dubai in the span of hours as it flooded out portions of major highways and its international airport. Meanwhile, the death toll in separate heavy flooding in neighboring Oman rose to 18 on Tuesday with others still missing as the sultanate prepared for the storm. By the end of Tuesday, more than 142 millimeters — or 5.59 inches — of rainfall had soaked Dubai over 24 hours. An average year sees 94.7 millimeters — or 3.73 inches — of rain at Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel and a hub for the long-haul carrier Emirates.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.