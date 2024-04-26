Zelenskyy presses the US and allies for Patriot missiles, expected in new $6 billion aid package

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s likely Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will get the Patriot missiles he’s seeking in an additional $6 billion aid package expected to be announced soon by the U.S. Zelenskyy says Kyiv urgently needs the Patriot missiles to create an air shield against further Russian missile attacks. Zelenskyy discussed the need for the Patriots on Friday with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a coalition of about 50 countries gathering virtually in a Pentagon-led meeting. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the group since April 2022 has sourced millions of rounds of ammunition, rocket systems, armored vehicles and jets to help Ukraine rebuff Russia’s invasion. Zelenskyy says at least seven Patriot systems are needed to protect Ukrainian cities.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP Associated Press

