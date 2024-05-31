Biden breaks unofficial rule about headwear while hosting the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has broken an unofficial political rule about headwear when helped celebrate the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at the White House — he tried on the team helmet he received as a gift. The entire team attended Friday’s celebration on the South Lawn. Many had hoped to see Taylor Swift, tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, but she didn’t attend. Biden recognized the team for its come-from-behind overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in February. Kicker Harrison Butker, who made headlines by assailing some of Biden’s policies during a commencement speech earlier this month, accompanied his teammates.

