Charlotte police investigation of deaths of 4 officers finds suspect acted alone; no friendly fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An investigation in North Carolina has determined that a man who fatally shot four law enforcement officers and wounded four others with an assault rifle a month ago acted alone and there was no friendly fire. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Deputy Chief Tonya Arrington said Friday that the investigation was enormous in scope, including the examination of body-camera video, 8,900 images, 65 officer interviews and 765 pieces of physical evidence. The shootings happened when officers from a U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted to serve warrants on a man at a house. The wanted man was fatally shot. Police said two females were also there, but they did not shoot at officers.

